Finxflo (FXF) Price Reaches $0.0111

Finxflo (FXF) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 24th. Finxflo has a total market cap of $925,339.65 and $4,626.00 worth of Finxflo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Finxflo has traded 28.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Finxflo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0111 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Finxflo Profile

Finxflo (FXF) is a coin. Finxflo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,732,467 coins. Finxflo’s official Twitter account is @finxflo

According to CryptoCompare, “FinxFlo (FXF) is a global crypto brokerage designed to help traders access the best prices with an unparalleled level of transparency and efficiency. By aggregating offers from the world’s leading exchanges, FXF helps to eliminate market distortions and achieve the optimum buy or sell price for all orders. “

Finxflo Coin Trading

