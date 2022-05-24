First Capital Advisors Group LLC. Makes New Investment in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 107,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,250,000. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up approximately 5.6% of First Capital Advisors Group LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. owned approximately 0.07% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 55I LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 15,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 8,201 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 28,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $535,000. Finally, F3Logic LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 14,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSLC traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.90. 401,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,194. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.56. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $75.33 and a 1 year high of $95.90.

