First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Brokerages expect First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.31. First Commonwealth Financial reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Commonwealth Financial.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $92.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FCF. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on First Commonwealth Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

NYSE FCF traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.53. The stock had a trading volume of 510,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,000. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12 month low of $12.36 and a 12 month high of $17.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the first quarter valued at about $866,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 59.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 12.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,611,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,916,000 after buying an additional 524,228 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.56% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

