First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Purchased by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,727 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $7,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,533,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,420 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,621,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,327,000 after acquiring an additional 545,884 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,195,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,690,000 after acquiring an additional 223,542 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 31.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,999,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,431,000 after acquiring an additional 483,510 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,493,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,770,000 after acquiring an additional 182,094 shares during the period.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.31. 63,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,253. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $38.93 and a 1 year high of $56.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.46 and a 200-day moving average of $49.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.