FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,790,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 287,488 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.80% of FirstEnergy worth $406,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 2,375.4% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 759,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,584,000 after acquiring an additional 728,728 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,885,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,994,000 after acquiring an additional 83,142 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 119.3% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 520,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,652,000 after acquiring an additional 283,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 409,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,031,000 after acquiring an additional 205,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FE shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.44.

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $42.70 on Tuesday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $48.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.16. The firm has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.52.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.64%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

