FirstService (TSE:FSV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $150.90

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:FSV) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$150.90 and last traded at C$151.22, with a volume of 54258 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$155.07.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FSV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on FirstService in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$143.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of FirstService to a “buy” rating and set a C$200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$209.40.

The company has a market capitalization of C$6.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$168.67 and a 200-day moving average price of C$200.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.07%.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

