Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,694,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 59,203 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.26% of Fiserv worth $175,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Fiserv by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 67,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,469,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,060,000 after acquiring an additional 147,279 shares during the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 183.2% during the fourth quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 1,879,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $4,485,330.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at $22,621,083.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 112,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.90 per share, for a total transaction of $10,683,367.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,147,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,723,942.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 612,575 shares of company stock worth $57,795,360. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FISV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.20.

Shares of FISV traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.90. 2,251,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,685,495. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.91 and a 52-week high of $119.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.66. The firm has a market cap of $63.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

