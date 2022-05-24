Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Price Target Raised to $29.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group to $29.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FLR. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Fluor from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluor from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fluor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fluor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.33.

Shares of NYSE:FLR opened at $26.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Fluor has a 12 month low of $14.41 and a 12 month high of $31.32.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.72%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fluor will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew K. Rose purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,025,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 80,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,981.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James T. Hackett purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $763,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Fluor by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fluor by 43.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

