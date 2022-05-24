Forager Capital Management LLC Makes New $6.18 Million Investment in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)

Forager Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 770,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,184,000. Garrett Motion makes up about 3.0% of Forager Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Forager Capital Management LLC owned about 1.18% of Garrett Motion as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GTX. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Garrett Motion in the second quarter worth $5,461,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,139,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,150,000 after purchasing an additional 634,073 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garrett Motion during the fourth quarter worth $2,289,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,137,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,138,000 after purchasing an additional 268,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 8,686.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 230,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 227,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

GTX traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $5.73. The company had a trading volume of 99,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,586. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $8.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.62 million, a PE ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.12.

Garrett Motion ( NYSE:GTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.06). Garrett Motion had a net margin of 19.45% and a negative return on equity of 59.33%. The company had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garrett Motion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Garrett Motion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers; and provides automotive software solutions.

