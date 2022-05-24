Forager Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR)

Forager Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 394,697 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,624,000. Issuer Direct makes up 5.6% of Forager Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Forager Capital Management LLC owned 10.41% of Issuer Direct at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Issuer Direct by 144.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Issuer Direct by 143.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Issuer Direct by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Issuer Direct by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Issuer Direct alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.40. 19,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,526. Issuer Direct Co. has a 12 month low of $18.21 and a 12 month high of $33.06. The company has a market cap of $84.74 million, a PE ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 0.78.

Issuer Direct ( NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). Issuer Direct had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 million. As a group, analysts expect that Issuer Direct Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Issuer Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

In related news, Director J. Patrick Galleher acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.20 per share, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 52,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,772.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William H. Everett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total transaction of $54,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Issuer Direct Profile (Get Rating)

Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in the United States and internationally. The company provides Platform id., a platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower hotline, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record; and stock transfer module, a cloud-based platform, which provides access to real-time information about their shareholders, stock ledgers, and reports, as well as issues new shares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Issuer Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Issuer Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.