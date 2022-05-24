Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE) Trading Down 10.7%

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 10.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.74 and last traded at $18.79. 14,055 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,096,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.05.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.43.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FRGE. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Forge Global during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forge Global in the first quarter worth about $783,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forge Global in the first quarter worth about $193,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forge Global in the first quarter worth about $2,426,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Forge Global in the first quarter worth about $268,000.

Forge Global Holdings, Inc provides marketplace infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for private market participants. It enables private company shareholders to trade private company shares with accredited investors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.

