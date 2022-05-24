Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Buys 3,685 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $4,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,191,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $453,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $216.65. 869,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,134. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.33. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $209.78 and a twelve month high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

