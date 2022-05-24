Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Has $2 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

BATS USMV traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $71.72. 2,971,315 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.44 and its 200 day moving average is $76.27. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.