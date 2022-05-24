Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Has $9.10 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $9,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

IWN traded down $1.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.33. 1,739,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,902,794. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $138.81 and a one year high of $178.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.61.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

