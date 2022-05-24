Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,672 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,425,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,268,721,000 after buying an additional 1,265,219 shares during the period. Gobi Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $510,468,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $388,262,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,170,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $704,881,000 after purchasing an additional 476,263 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,643,284 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,002,180,000 after purchasing an additional 385,522 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NFLX stock traded down $7.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.34. 7,688,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,420,096. The firm has a market cap of $80.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $434.35. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $700.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NFLX. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $605.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Netflix from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $386.31.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

