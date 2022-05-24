Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Sells 50,732 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50,732 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2,086.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.72. The stock had a trading volume of 13,144,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,669,871. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.52. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $40.02 and a 52 week high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.