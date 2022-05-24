Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Analysts expect that Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Fortive’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.73. Fortive reported earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortive will report full year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fortive.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Fortive had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FTV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Fortive from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Fortive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Fortive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.71.

In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon purchased 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.25 per share, with a total value of $1,013,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 98,861 shares in the company, valued at $5,758,653.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $69,584.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,785 shares of company stock valued at $178,106. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Fortive by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 23,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 21.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 5.5% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fortive stock traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $58.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,852,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,208,439. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Fortive has a 1 year low of $56.06 and a 1 year high of $79.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11.

Fortive declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase 20,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.56%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

