Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $74.39

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $74.39 and last traded at $75.25, with a volume of 4592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.86.
Several analysts recently weighed in on FOXF shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.82 and a 200-day moving average of $128.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.80.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOXF. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Fox Factory in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 236.3% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Fox Factory by 332.9% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.
Fox Factory Company Profile (NASDAQ:FOXF)
Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.
