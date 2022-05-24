Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $74.39

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $74.39 and last traded at $75.25, with a volume of 4592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.86.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FOXF shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.82 and a 200-day moving average of $128.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.80.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $377.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Fox Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOXF. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Fox Factory in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 236.3% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Fox Factory by 332.9% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

