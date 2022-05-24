Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.10-$1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $385.00 million-$405.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $369.69 million.Fox Factory also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.00-$5.30 EPS.

Shares of FOXF traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,236. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.80. Fox Factory has a 1-year low of $74.67 and a 1-year high of $190.29.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The firm had revenue of $377.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Fox Factory will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Fox Factory in the 1st quarter valued at $946,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the first quarter valued at about $896,000. Renaissance Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 5.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 1st quarter worth about $527,000. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

