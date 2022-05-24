Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Bought by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 309,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,761,000 after purchasing an additional 41,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

FNV stock traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $141.60. 647,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,899. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.32, a P/E/G ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.67. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of $124.95 and a 12 month high of $169.32.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $338.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.27 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 55.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 32.82%.

Several research firms recently commented on FNV. Raymond James set a $190.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.70.

Franco-Nevada Profile (Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.