Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Receives $31.57 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.57.
BEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.
In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 668,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $8,200,004.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of Franklin Resources stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.47. 79,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,330,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.14. Franklin Resources has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $38.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.29.
Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 22.02%. Franklin Resources’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Franklin Resources will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.18%.
About Franklin Resources (Get Rating)
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
