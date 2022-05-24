Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Receives $31.57 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.57.

BEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 668,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $8,200,004.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,644,418 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $84,595,000 after buying an additional 1,040,575 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,853 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,666,000 after acquiring an additional 7,440 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 128.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,289 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.9% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,934 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. 43.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.47. 79,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,330,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.14. Franklin Resources has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $38.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.29.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 22.02%. Franklin Resources’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Franklin Resources will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.18%.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

