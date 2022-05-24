Frax (FRAX) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $39.08 Million

Frax (FRAX) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. Frax has a market cap of $1.41 billion and $39.08 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Frax has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One Frax coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003389 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 62.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,734.28 or 0.29556303 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 517.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003381 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001384 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.60 or 0.00502844 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00034353 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000272 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,251.62 or 1.42977006 BTC.

About Frax

Frax’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,412,383,372 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

