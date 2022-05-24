FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for FreightCar America’s earnings. FreightCar America reported earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FreightCar America will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.20). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow FreightCar America.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.14). FreightCar America had a negative net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 3,048.14%. The business had revenue of $93.24 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RAIL shares. StockNews.com lowered FreightCar America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut FreightCar America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

NASDAQ:RAIL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,444. The company has a market capitalization of $71.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.23. FreightCar America has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $7.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.21 and a 200-day moving average of $4.36.

In related news, CEO James R. Meyer bought 25,000 shares of FreightCar America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 433,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,487.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider W Matthew Tonn purchased 9,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.48 per share, with a total value of $34,278.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 176,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,481. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 81,940 shares of company stock valued at $299,511 in the last quarter. 15.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in FreightCar America by 246.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 293.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of FreightCar America during the third quarter worth $841,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FreightCar America by 30.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 30,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in FreightCar America during the third quarter worth about $91,000. 86.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

