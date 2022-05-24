Fundsmith Investment Services LTD. Has $7.65 Million Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Fundsmith Investment Services LTD. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Otis Worldwide accounts for approximately 4.2% of Fundsmith Investment Services LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Fundsmith Investment Services LTD.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $7,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 448.6% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 64,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,577,000 after acquiring an additional 52,378 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 411,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,846,000 after acquiring an additional 88,887 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,393,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,383,000 after acquiring an additional 263,610 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,691,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,299,000 after acquiring an additional 18,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $2,258,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen reduced their target price on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Otis Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.56.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.50. The company had a trading volume of 82,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,759,624. The firm has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.84. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $71.07 and a one year high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

