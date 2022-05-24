Fundsmith LLP Buys 11,304 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Fundsmith LLP grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,643 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,304 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $66,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 173.1% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $1,705,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 95 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HD traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $287.92. The company had a trading volume of 4,239,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,981,179. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $306.42 and a 200 day moving average of $349.81. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.59 and a 1-year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.41. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.27.

About Home Depot (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.