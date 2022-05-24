Fundsmith LLP Has $16.84 Million Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Fundsmith LLP grew its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,129 shares during the quarter. Fundsmith LLP owned about 0.17% of Genpact worth $16,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,267,000 after buying an additional 45,509 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 3rd quarter worth about $948,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Genpact alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on G shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Genpact in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Cowen cut shares of Genpact from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genpact has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.71.

Shares of NYSE G traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.11. The stock had a trading volume of 771,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,614. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41. Genpact Limited has a twelve month low of $37.68 and a twelve month high of $54.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.48.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Genpact’s payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

About Genpact (Get Rating)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.