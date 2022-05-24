Fundsmith LLP Increases Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Fundsmith LLP raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,658,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 635,823 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight comprises about 2.9% of Fundsmith LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Fundsmith LLP owned about 4.78% of Church & Dwight worth $1,194,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 5.2% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 17.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 721,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,585,000 after purchasing an additional 108,601 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 15.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 7.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 41,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 13,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHD traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,125,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,204. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.42. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.76 and a 1 year high of $105.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.21.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

In other news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $685,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,636 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,498.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CHD shares. Atlantic Securities cut Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.79.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

