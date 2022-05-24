Fundsmith LLP Purchases 186,106 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Fundsmith LLP boosted its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,812,093 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 186,106 shares during the quarter. Fundsmith LLP’s holdings in Cognex were worth $140,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Cognex by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Cognex by 137.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 448 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CGNX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Cognex in a research report on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Cognex from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.82.

In related news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte purchased 3,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,968. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Cognex stock traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.24. 1,400,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,666. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 1.63. Cognex Co. has a twelve month low of $45.06 and a twelve month high of $92.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.03.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. Cognex had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 16.77%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

