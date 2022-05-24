Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $0.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Fury Gold Mines Limited is an exploration and development company. It principally explores for gold. The company’s prime project includes Eau Claire project and Committee Bay gold project. Fury Gold Mines Limited is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Get Fury Gold Mines alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $1.80 target price (down previously from $2.20) on shares of Fury Gold Mines in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of FURY stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. Fury Gold Mines has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $83.64 million, a PE ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FURY. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fury Gold Mines by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 975,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fury Gold Mines by 26.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 661,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 140,293 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Fury Gold Mines during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fury Gold Mines in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Fury Gold Mines by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 108,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 23,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Fury Gold Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It primarily explores for gold properties. The company's flagship properties include the Eau Claire project that consists of map-designated claims totaling approximately 23,000 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Region of Northern Quebec; and Committee Bay project, which comprise 57 crown leases and 190 mineral claims in six non-contiguous blocks totaling approximately 297,273 hectares situated in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fury Gold Mines (FURY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fury Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fury Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.