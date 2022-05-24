FUZE Token (FUZE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $18,041.31

FUZE Token (FUZE) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 24th. One FUZE Token coin can currently be bought for $23.95 or 0.00081481 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, FUZE Token has traded down 14% against the dollar. FUZE Token has a total market cap of $18,041.31 and approximately $8,315.00 worth of FUZE Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FUZE Token alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 56% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,536.86 or 0.32448677 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 517.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $148.58 or 0.00505542 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00034206 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000277 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,291.03 or 1.43893133 BTC.

FUZE Token Profile

FUZE Token’s total supply is 753 coins. FUZE Token’s official message board is medium.com/@fuzetoken . FUZE Token’s official Twitter account is @TokenFuze and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FUZE Token is https://reddit.com/r/FUZE_Token . FUZE Token’s official website is fuzetoken.net

FUZE Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUZE Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUZE Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUZE Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FUZE Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUZE Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.