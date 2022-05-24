Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Position in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,413,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 35,550 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.20% of VEON worth $5,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VEON by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 352,071 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 6,489 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of VEON by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 82,462 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 7,185 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of VEON by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,860 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of VEON by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 43,842 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 8,808 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its stake in shares of VEON by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 70,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.21% of the company’s stock.

Get VEON alerts:

VEON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VEON in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.95.

Shares of VEON opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. VEON Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $2.38. The stock has a market cap of $843.23 million, a PE ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

About VEON (Get Rating)

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.