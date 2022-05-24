Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 7,200 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 176,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.07% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $6,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 69.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Jones acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.48 per share, for a total transaction of $334,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kane Michael T. O sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $200,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,243,437.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

JEF stock opened at $31.22 on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $28.99 and a one year high of $44.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.32. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.94%.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

