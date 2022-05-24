Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $4.55 Million Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,987 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,656 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $23,005,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,242,000. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 52,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,745 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 128.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 457,841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,390,000 after purchasing an additional 257,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,666,014 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,478,609,000 after purchasing an additional 339,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $104.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $139.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.61. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $98.38 and a 52-week high of $135.89.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 69.42%.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen set a $125.00 target price on shares of Medtronic and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.29.

Medtronic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.