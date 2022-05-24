Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 240 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $4,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $137,568,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 437,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,490,000 after purchasing an additional 201,915 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 381,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,890,000 after purchasing an additional 123,846 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 465,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,007,000 after buying an additional 96,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 204,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,065,000 after buying an additional 92,114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $263.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $284.20 and a 200 day moving average of $295.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.50. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $236.35 and a 12-month high of $332.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.43 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.49 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.20%.

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 8,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.01, for a total transaction of $2,717,919.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 56,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.16, for a total value of $17,788,367.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,377 shares of company stock valued at $21,148,716 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $316.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.09.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

