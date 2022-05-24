GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Gap Down to $29.10

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.10, but opened at $27.50. GDS shares last traded at $24.90, with a volume of 11,272 shares.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of GDS from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of GDS from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of GDS from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GDS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of GDS from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.32.

The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.76 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.88.

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 18.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of GDS by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in GDS by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in GDS by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in GDS by 207.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in GDS by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

