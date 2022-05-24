Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 72,178 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,855,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,178 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.89% of Ameren worth $431,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AEE. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 8,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Shawn E. Schukar sold 1,562 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total value of $134,269.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 8,164 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.44, for a total value of $697,532.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,299 shares of company stock worth $6,557,116 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $93.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.97. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $79.35 and a 52 week high of $99.20. The company has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 60.51%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AEE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ameren in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on Ameren from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ameren in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ameren from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

