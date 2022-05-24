Geode Capital Management LLC Has $424.83 Million Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,126,835 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 58,662 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $424,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Garmin by 74.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 3.3% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,240 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 0.3% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,392 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,697 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $101.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.01. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $97.36 and a 52 week high of $178.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.45.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 21.12%. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

