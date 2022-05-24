Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,632,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,461 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $473,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.79.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $89.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.21. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.76 and a 1-year high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 15.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

In related news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $685,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,636 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,498.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

