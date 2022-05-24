Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 195,401 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,461,970 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 195,401 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.80% of Fortive worth $491,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Fortive by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Fortive by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,659,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,584,000 after purchasing an additional 51,662 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Fortive by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 54,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC bought a new stake in Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,718,000. Finally, Fort L.P. raised its stake in Fortive by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 13,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 3,983 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $58.67 on Tuesday. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $56.06 and a 1 year high of $79.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.81.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.56%.

Fortive announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fortive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Fortive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Fortive from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Fortive from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.71.

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,080 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $69,584.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon bought 17,400 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,758,653.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 2,785 shares of company stock worth $178,106 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

