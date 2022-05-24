Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 236,744 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 827,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 236,744 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.19% of FactSet Research Systems worth $401,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 347.8% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 158.1% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 89.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $372.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $411.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $430.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $319.65 and a 12-month high of $495.39. The company has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.82.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $431.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.09 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 42.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.15%.

In related news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $565,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.07, for a total transaction of $1,015,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,277 shares of company stock valued at $12,272,402. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FDS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $432.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $346.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $444.20.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

