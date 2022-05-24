Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 308,038 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,315,920 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 308,038 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $392,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Terrance Lillis bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.31 per share, for a total transaction of $41,310.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $82,620. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $39.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.44. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.76 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.64.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 30.67%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

