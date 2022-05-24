GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.88 Million Stock Holdings in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,914 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.20% of Chase worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chase by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,357 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Chase by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Chase by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 196,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,535,000 after acquiring an additional 22,590 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Chase by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Chase by 142.3% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 8,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Chase from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

NYSEAMERICAN CCF traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.80. 259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,557. The company has a market capitalization of $746.16 million, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.65. Chase Co. has a 12-month low of $76.96 and a 12-month high of $119.00.

In other news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,135 shares in the company, valued at $17,022,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings and cleaning solutions; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; superabsorbent polymers; and cleaning and protection solutions for electronic assemblies.

