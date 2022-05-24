GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

In related news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 37,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total transaction of $7,767,945.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher C. Clulow sold 285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.04, for a total value of $58,436.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,001 shares of company stock valued at $11,154,052. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on CMI shares. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.30.

NYSE:CMI traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $198.74. 620,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,180,078. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $265.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.03.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.15%.

About Cummins (Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.