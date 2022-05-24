GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $258,000 in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,820 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.83.

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 6,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $441,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $623,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TTD traded down $11.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.79. The company had a trading volume of 265,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,628,067. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.90. The stock has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.62, a PEG ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 2.15. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.39 and a 52 week high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $315.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.28 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The company’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

