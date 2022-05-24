GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New $2.50 Million Investment in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 41,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of GMS at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in GMS by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GMS during the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of GMS by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 101,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 42,005 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of GMS by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 12,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of GMS by 2,218.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GMS opened at $47.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.10. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.87. GMS Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.03 and a 12 month high of $61.79.

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.03. GMS had a return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. GMS’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on GMS in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on GMS in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.88.

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.50 per share, with a total value of $515,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought a total of 217,049 shares of company stock worth $10,608,665 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

