GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases New Stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total transaction of $198,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,799 shares of company stock worth $872,001 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on TXRH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $112.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup started coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Gordon Haskett upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.68. The company had a trading volume of 7,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,300. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.94. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.80 and a 1 year high of $102.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.96.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $987.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.62 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 7.02%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 50.14%.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

