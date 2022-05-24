GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,152 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Carter’s during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Carter’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Carter’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Carter’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRI traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,908. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.91 and a 52 week high of $111.17.

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.32. Carter’s had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $781.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.89%.

In other news, Director William J. Montgoris purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,964,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Carter’s from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America cut Carter’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Carter’s from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.17.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

