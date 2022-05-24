GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 45,331 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 88,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,331 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 17,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Relaxing Retirement Coach grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 81,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 149,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 153,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $25.20 on Tuesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.23 and a 12 month high of $33.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.64.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

