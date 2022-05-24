GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 559 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,074 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 793 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.06. The company had a trading volume of 30,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,235,527. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.70. The stock has a market cap of $36.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.55. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.72 and a 1-year high of $55.82.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.33 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.4775 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.34%.

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

