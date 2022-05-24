GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,705 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BBY. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 1,016.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 279 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.13.

Best Buy stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.71. 165,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,124,625. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.43. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.07 and a 52 week high of $141.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 35.77%.

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total transaction of $230,908.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 17,741 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total value of $1,757,423.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,955 shares of company stock valued at $3,662,097 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

